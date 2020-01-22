Sovereigns come to play in CEEMEA primary bond market

By Francesca Young
22 Jan 2020

CEEMEA and Lat Am investors and analysts are being kept busy by heavy primary market activity this week — which has been notable for the entrance of big sovereign trades, though there has been plentiful activity across asset classes. But a recent rate cut in Turkey and the outbreak of a Sars-like virus in Asia are also drawing attention.

So far this week the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia printed a dollar triple trancher on Tuesday while Romania sold dual tranches of euros. Bahraini investment group Gulf Finance House also issued a debut $300m and Ardshinbank repriced its debt with a $300m five year. 

On Monday, Qatar Islamic Bank ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.