Chile's green strategy wins over investors

Investors said that Chile’s focus on green bonds should allow it to diversify its funding base as the sovereign shrugged off political uncertainty to clinch tight pricing on its return to euro markets on Tuesday.

Emerging market bond investors said they are paying more attention than usual to Chile after social unrest meant a turbulent end to 2019 for Latin America’s strongest economy.

“We’ve had more meetings with Chileans than anyone else so far in 2020,” one bond investor told GlobalCapital.

Investors could put their ...