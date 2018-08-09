Lenders fear rules may crush China RE loans Chinese property companies have seen their funding options restricted in a variety of markets, leaving the offshore loans markets the only avenue for them to raise new funds. But loans bankers, who have long operated in an uneasy grey area for such deals, are worried they will be next in the firing line. Pan Yue reports.

Chinese real estate firms are increasingly relying on offshore loans for funding. So far this year, a total of 17 have announced or closed offshore loans worth a total of $11.67bn, compared to 18 firms raising $8.38bn during the same period of time last year, according ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. Chinese real estate firms are increasingly relying on offshore loans for funding. So far this year, a total of 17 have announced or closed offshore loans worth a total of $11.67bn, compared to 18 firms raising $8.38bn during the same period of time last year, according ...