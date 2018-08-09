HK biotech IPOs exhibit symptoms of overvaluation Hong Kong saw its second biotechnology listing this week, as BeiGene floated on the city’s stock exchange. But two days after listing it was under water and was followed by a double-digit dive by Ascletis Pharma, the sector’s debut issuer. The state of both stocks are a warning sign for future biotech issuers to rein in valuations, say ECM bankers. Jonathan Breen reports.