Barclays hires senior structurer from Goldman

Barclays has hired Dean Galligan from Goldman Sachs as head of cross asset structuring solutions.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 08 Aug 2018

At Goldman, Galligan was head of insurance structuring for EMEA, according to his LinkedIn profile, and formerly head of regulation and accounting structuring for the EMEA FICC business.

Barclays has been hiring extensively in its markets business, bringing in a string of managing directors from top tier competitors.

