Barclays' markets biz thrives on equities

Barclays ramped up its leverage and commitments to repo and prime finance, helping the firm’s markets business score a revenue bump of 11% and beat analyst expectations, largely thanks to surging numbers from the bank’s equities business.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 02 Aug 2018

The UK bank’s performance was hit by currency moves, with around half of Barclays International (the non-ring-fenced bank) revenues in dollars. Markets revenues would have been up 15% if the bank had reported in dollar terms.

FICC was down 2% in sterling to £736m, and up 1% in ...

