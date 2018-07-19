HKEX shelves review on corporate WVRs

HKEX said in a statement on Wednesday it will not proceed with the market consultation as initially planned, although it will continue engaging with the relevant stakeholders.The bourse allowed companies to list with dual class share structures earlier this year, in a historic overhaul of the city's ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.