Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CME international volumes up 13% in Q2

Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group on Sunday revealed that its second quarter average daily volume of derivatives products outside of the US was up 13% compared to the same period last year.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 04:45 PM

Average daily volume in EMEA hit almost 3.3m contracts, primarily led by metals volumes which were up 38% according to the exchange operator. 

Volumes in the Asia Pacific region were up 30%, hitting 871,000 contracts. Equity index volumes performed particularly well in the region, rising by 77%, while foreign ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 210,637.39 814 8.00%
2 JPMorgan 197,161.38 880 7.49%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 188,790.49 629 7.17%
4 Barclays 167,506.50 590 6.36%
5 HSBC 148,510.68 678 5.64%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,830.94 52 6.97%
2 BNP Paribas 28,182.03 110 6.58%
3 UniCredit 21,916.39 101 5.12%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 21,885.13 102 5.11%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 21,814.64 83 5.10%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 9,508.41 44 8.73%
2 JPMorgan 9,409.35 41 8.64%
3 Citi 7,634.33 42 7.01%
4 UBS 5,950.83 20 5.46%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,145.17 32 4.72%