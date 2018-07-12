CME international volumes up 13% in Q2 Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group on Sunday revealed that its second quarter average daily volume of derivatives products outside of the US was up 13% compared to the same period last year.

Average daily volume in EMEA hit almost 3.3m contracts, primarily led by metals volumes which were up 38% according to the exchange operator. Volumes in the Asia Pacific region were up 30%, hitting 871,000 contracts. Equity index volumes performed particularly well in the region, rising by 77%, while foreign exchange volumes were up 30%.