‘Need to know’ rules cause confidentiality consternation

Syndicate and origination have faced hard restrictions on sharing information with sales and trading for decades — it would straightforwardly be market abuse. And besides, issuer clients would be unlikely to trust them to discuss potential deals if they passed the info straight out to the trading floor....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.