Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Nomura plans redundancies in EMEA global markets

Nomura has placed at least 50 employees in EMEA global markets at risk, GlobalCapital understands.

  • By Bill Thornhill, Nell Mackenzie, Owen Sanderson, Ralph Sinclair
  • 03 Jul 2018

The redundancy round comes shortly after the Japanese bank hired a team of three in rates from NatWest Markets, as first reported in GlobalCapital.

GlobalCapital understands the redundancy round will not change the bank's product offering in global markets. 

Some of the affected individuals are:

Nick Oxlade, head of European credit ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 203,535.23 786 8.00%
2 JPMorgan 193,310.76 861 7.59%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 184,665.97 614 7.25%
4 Barclays 162,005.59 570 6.36%
5 HSBC 144,653.45 659 5.68%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,830.94 52 7.21%
2 BNP Paribas 26,963.76 105 6.52%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 21,045.76 98 5.09%
4 Citi 20,812.64 61 5.03%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 20,686.43 76 5.00%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 9,233.34 42 8.83%
2 JPMorgan 8,931.35 39 8.54%
3 Citi 7,579.21 41 7.25%
4 UBS 5,950.83 20 5.69%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,145.17 32 4.92%