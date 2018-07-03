Nomura plans redundancies in EMEA global markets

The redundancy round comes shortly after the Japanese bank hired a team of three in rates from NatWest Markets, as first reported in GlobalCapital.
GlobalCapital understands the redundancy round will not change the bank's product offering in global markets.
Some of the affected individuals are:Nick Oxlade, head of European credit ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.