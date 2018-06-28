Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Green covered bond supply expected to rise

The proportion of green covered bonds in the market could rise substantially as regulators push for greener finance and banks focus increasingly on financing of green assets, according to a report published this week by Standard & Poor’s.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 01:30 PM

To date only six covered bond banks have issued deals that fund green mortgages but, in a report published on Thursday by S&P, the agency said “that the proportion of green covered bonds could rise significantly.”

Green covered bonds attract new investors, leading to increased demand ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 10,641.87 53 6.50%
2 HSBC 9,356.69 51 5.72%
3 LBBW 8,169.02 48 4.99%
4 Natixis 8,089.32 38 4.94%
5 Credit Suisse 7,546.44 39 4.61%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 52,620.80 189 6.64%
2 JPMorgan 51,335.75 209 6.48%
3 Citi 47,357.65 242 5.98%
4 Goldman Sachs 44,850.35 352 5.66%
5 Morgan Stanley 42,724.23 227 5.39%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 43,106.14 157 10.93%
2 JPMorgan 42,836.97 150 10.86%
3 Citi 39,183.15 193 9.93%
4 Goldman Sachs 36,355.63 314 9.22%
5 Morgan Stanley 33,583.55 182 8.51%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 7,407.51 21 8.69%
2 Natixis 6,511.67 24 7.64%
3 LBBW 4,811.97 20 5.64%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,574.43 20 5.37%
5 ABN AMRO Bank 4,462.95 10 5.23%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 4,729.28 11 12.57%
2 UBS 3,374.07 13 8.97%
3 BNP Paribas 2,704.23 11 7.19%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 2,458.47 6 6.54%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,263.58 10 6.02%