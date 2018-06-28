Green covered bond supply expected to rise

To date only six covered bond banks have issued deals that fund green mortgages but, in a report published on Thursday by S&P, the agency said “that the proportion of green covered bonds could rise significantly.”Green covered bonds attract new investors, leading to increased demand ...
