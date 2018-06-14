Watermark
FIG primary dries up as Metro trades down

Financial institutions shied away from selling bond deals as global trade war concerns gripped financial markets on Tuesday, though the new issue pipeline continued to bulge.

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 01:15 PM

Renewed rhetoric from US president Donald Trump around a trade war with China caused equity markets to tumble on Tuesday morning, with the FTSE 100 having lost 0.5% by midday in London.

Credit spreads also gapped wider in cash bonds, while in indices, the iTraxx crossover index moved ...

