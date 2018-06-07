CreditSights raises concern about Innogy green bond after takeover

The report followed a roadshow lunch with E.On’s CFO, Marc Spieker, where he was asked, CreditSights said, how E.On might deal with the €850m green bond Innogy issued in October.The problem is that all the Innogy bonds will be moving to E.On as part of the deal, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.