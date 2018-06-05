Hyundai drives off with $1.3bn

Hyundai Capital America made a quick return to the dollar market on Monday, just three months after selling an $800m three year floating and fixed combination deal. Once again, the issuer looked to a combination of fixed and floating rate notes to entice investors.Bookrunners Bank ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.