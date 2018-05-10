Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Team17's £107m IPO plays well

Team17 Group, the Yorkshire-based video games developer, is scheduled to begin trading on London’s alternative investment market (AIM) on Wednesday, after its £107m IPO attracted “a lot of demand,” according to a banker involved in the deal.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 03:45 PM

Berenberg was the global coordinator.

At the 165p offer price, Team17 is valued at £217m. According to a banker on the deal, the offering was multiple times covered. 

“There was a lot of demand here, with a high quality book, backed by high tier one UK investors,” the banker ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 162,719.54 628 8.01%
2 JPMorgan 151,101.13 653 7.44%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 147,779.52 484 7.28%
4 Barclays 124,794.16 438 6.15%
5 Goldman Sachs 108,281.07 343 5.33%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,947.26 30 9.74%
2 Citi 16,842.42 38 6.32%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 15,575.88 46 5.84%
4 Deutsche Bank 14,198.98 44 5.33%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 13,028.84 31 4.89%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 6,961.44 31 9.30%
2 JPMorgan 6,815.38 29 9.10%
3 UBS 5,503.59 15 7.35%
4 Citi 5,145.98 30 6.87%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,303.27 25 5.75%