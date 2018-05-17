Credit Suisse hires for Australia algorithmic trading

Eugene Budovsky will join the Swiss lender in August as head of low touch Australia.He will report locally to head of research sales, Australia, Mark Malouf and regionally to co-heads of AES, or advanced execution services, for Asia Pacific Raj Mathur and Ross Whittaker, according to an internal ...
