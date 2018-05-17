Watermark
Go to Asia edition

BTPs jettisoned amid coalition worries but bankers see positives

Investors dumped BTPs this week as far from market-friendly plans emerged from talks this week between the Five Star Movement and the Northern League, which looked set to form a government as GlobalCapital went to press. But there were still some notes of optimism as Italy sold the latest line of its BTP Italia product with little fuss and bankers said BTP yields were still very far from crisis levels.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 17 May 2018
Italy’s 10 year yield closed on Thursday at 2.121%, having started the week at 1.881% and been as low as 1.74% earlier in the month, before Five Star and the League looked likely to form a government. But the yield was still below the around 2.18% highs for ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 12,042.98 14 11.16%
2 JPMorgan 10,114.01 13 9.37%
3 Citi 9,037.14 14 8.37%
4 NatWest Markets 8,487.83 7 7.87%
5 HSBC 7,587.14 11 7.03%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 26,776.92 63 12.44%
2 HSBC 20,140.01 43 9.35%
3 JPMorgan 18,140.98 43 8.43%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,160.97 23 7.97%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,542.62 47 7.22%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 21,242.89 39 8.57%
2 Barclays 19,533.57 31 7.88%
3 UniCredit 16,899.52 41 6.82%
4 HSBC 16,516.41 51 6.66%
5 BNP Paribas 15,247.52 27 6.15%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 47,105.80 154 7.45%
2 JPMorgan 46,861.80 214 7.41%
3 HSBC 42,134.38 143 6.66%
4 Barclays 36,659.08 110 5.80%
5 Deutsche Bank 34,477.82 91 5.45%