BTPs jettisoned amid coalition worries but bankers see positives

Italy’s 10 year yield closed on Thursday at 2.121%, having started the week at 1.881% and been as low as 1.74% earlier in the month, before Five Star and the League looked likely to form a government. But the yield was still below the around 2.18% highs for ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.