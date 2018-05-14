Watermark
BAML drops US high yield forecast

Bank of America Merrill Lynch dropped its issuance forecast for this year by $20bn on Monday, in the middle of what is usually the busiest month in the primary market calendar for US high yield bonds.

  • By David Bell
  • 14 May 2018

BAML revised its full year forecast for the US high yield market to $250bn, down from an original $270bn, analysts from the bank said on Monday.

“It looks like the slowdown in issuance we have experienced in recent months is here to stay, in a longer-term sense, although things ...

