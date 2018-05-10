Watermark
Prime Ventures covers latest Takeaway.com block in half an hour

Prime Ventures has sold another €111m chunk of its stake in Takeaway.com, the Dutch online food ordering service, after the lock-up from its last block trade in March was waived several days early.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 12:30 PM

Bookrunner Morgan Stanley launched the latest sale after the market close in Amsterdam on Thursday, with a size of 2.4m shares, a 5.6% stake in Takeaway.com.

The deal was covered in half an hour. At around 5.50pm in London, the bookrunners said orders below €46.25, a 5% ...

