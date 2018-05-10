Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Vodafone to try equity-neutral mando magic again

Vodafone has lived up to its reputation for daring in corporate finance by launching an €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global’s German business Unitymedia that includes a second outing for the unique and controversial equity-neutral mandatorily convertible bond it first used in 2016, writes Jon Hay.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 09:30 PM

The structure promises to achieve the financial alchemy of giving Vodafone’s balance sheet equity ballast to steady it through the takeover, while allowing shareholders to feel they are not going to be diluted by the issuance of new shares.

Vodafone is confident the €3bn deal will achieve at ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 154,018.58 584 8.17%
2 JPMorgan 144,614.83 607 7.67%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 131,029.34 434 6.95%
4 Barclays 108,582.67 391 5.76%
5 Goldman Sachs 107,136.31 317 5.68%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,563.44 28 10.17%
2 Citi 16,152.83 35 6.43%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 14,977.05 44 5.96%
4 Deutsche Bank 13,779.72 39 5.48%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,632.36 29 5.03%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 6,873.94 30 10.18%
2 JPMorgan 6,727.64 28 9.97%
3 Citi 4,442.26 26 6.58%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,225.70 24 6.26%
5 UBS 3,224.68 11 4.78%