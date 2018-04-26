Watermark
Hanover becomes first city to issue green Schuldschein

Hanover has become the first city to issue a green Schuldschein. The hope is that this transaction will be the first of many.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 01:45 PM

Lead arrangers Deutsche Bank and NordLB sold May 2048, fixed rate, amortising Schuldschein notes for €100m.

The initial price offered to investors was 23bp over mid-swaps.

“We were not sure how this would develop,” said a banker familiar with the deal. “The issuer is not unknown in the market, ...

