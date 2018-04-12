Watermark
RMB round-up: China to open up ‘at its own pace’, regulators ease grip on outbound flows, new RMB ETF launches

China rejects suggestions that it is speeding up liberalisation due to US pressure, regulators tout the rebooting of outbound investment channels, and China International Capital Corporation (CICC) and KraneShares make an ETF tracking Chinese internet companies available in renminbi.

  • By Noah Sin
  • 10:00 AM

GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
1 China Merchants Securities Co 21.38
2 Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) 18.75
2 CITIC Securities 18.75
4 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 13.13
5 China CITIC Bank Corp 11.25

Panda Bond Database

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
1 04-Apr-18 China Resources Land China 4,000
2 03-Apr-18 Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings Hong Kong 4,000
3 28-Mar-18 Global Logistic Properties via Iowa China Offshore Holdings Hong Kong 1,200
4 20-Mar-18 Republic of the Philippines Philippines 1,460
5 08-Mar-18 China Resources Land China 6,000

Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners

Rank Bookrunner Share % by Volume
1 Standard Chartered Bank 38.02
2 HSBC 17.89
3 Bank of China (BOC) 5.17
4 DBS 4.84
4 KGI Asia 4.84

Latest Offshore RMB Bonds

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
1 27-Mar-18 Daimler International Finance Germany 1,000
2 26-Mar-18 CAR Inc China 400
3 19-Mar-18 Beijing Capital Polaris Investment China 630
4 16-Mar-18 First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC United Arab Emirates 900
5 14-Mar-18 Greenland Holding Group China 1,500