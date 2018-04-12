RMB round-up: China to open up ‘at its own pace’, regulators ease grip on outbound flows, new RMB ETF launches China rejects suggestions that it is speeding up liberalisation due to US pressure, regulators tout the rebooting of outbound investment channels, and China International Capital Corporation (CICC) and KraneShares make an ETF tracking Chinese internet companies available in renminbi.

