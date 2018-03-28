People Moves in Brief

Barclays SSA banker jumps ship to BAML
A director in Barclays’ SSA origination team has quit the bank to join Bank of America Merrill Lynch at the same level.François Planque had been at Barclays since 2013 and worked on the origination team since that time. He started ...
