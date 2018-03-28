Watermark
People Moves in Brief

SSA banker drops Barclays for BAML - Citi cuts in EM DCM while Goldman hires - Deutsche revamps board with IB big beasts

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 05:30 PM

Barclays SSA banker jumps ship to BAML

A director in Barclays’ SSA origination team has quit the bank to join Bank of America Merrill Lynch at the same level.

François Planque had been at Barclays since 2013 and worked on the origination team since that time. He started ...

