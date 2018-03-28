Tesla bond loophole puts Gigafactory in the spotlight

When Tesla sold its first unsecured high yield bond last August, investors largely overlooked a key exception in the bond covenants that carved out a key asset — Tesla's massive Gigafactory — from restrictions on the raising of secured debt.The Gigafactory is a huge battery production facility ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.