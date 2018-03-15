Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Mozambique tables hardball offer as debt negotiations resume

Republic of Mozambique met bondholders in London on Tuesday to lay out the terms of a long awaited restructuring package that was more severe than anticipated by one analyst in London. Analysts do not expect bondholders to accept the offer, but said it likely sets a floor for future negotiations.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 11:00 AM

In a presentation to creditors in London on Tuesday, the sovereign outlined a bleak economic outlook with a debt trajectory which it said would remain unsustainable in the medium term in spite of fiscal adjustment, before outlying its restructuring proposal.

Mozambique, which is being advised by Lazard ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 22,146.46 77 11.69%
2 HSBC 18,063.33 102 9.54%
3 JPMorgan 12,012.70 60 6.34%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 11,132.14 75 5.88%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,470.73 38 5.00%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 7,466.21 17 18.31%
2 HSBC 5,341.24 9 13.10%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,144.09 3 10.16%
4 JPMorgan 4,134.02 13 10.14%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,847.62 14 9.44%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 9,664.85 28 14.88%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 6,026.42 24 9.28%
3 HSBC 5,638.93 21 8.68%
4 JPMorgan 4,887.70 22 7.52%
5 VTB Capital 4,746.20 8 7.31%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 KA Finanz AG 331.88 1 33.47%
1 Deutsche Bank 331.88 1 33.47%
3 ING 124.31 1 12.54%
3 Citi 124.31 1 12.54%
5 Emirates NBD PJSC 39.64 1 4.00%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 2,257.15 38 21.99%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 995.47 26 9.70%
3 ICICI Bank 728.84 21 7.10%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 623.25 7 6.07%
5 HSBC 541.94 8 5.28%