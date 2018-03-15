Mozambique tables hardball offer as debt negotiations resume Republic of Mozambique met bondholders in London on Tuesday to lay out the terms of a long awaited restructuring package that was more severe than anticipated by one analyst in London. Analysts do not expect bondholders to accept the offer, but said it likely sets a floor for future negotiations.

