Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Morgan Stanley DCM head Civitillo dies

Morgan Stanley debt capital markets head Leo Civitillo, who had been in the fixed income business for 20 years, has died.

  • By Francesca Young
  • 06:30 PM

Civitillo, who lived in Greenwich, Connecticut, with his wife, Christa, and three daughters, was a managing director and global head of fixed income capital markets at Morgan Stanley. He had spent the last 14 years at that firm.

“Leo was a tremendous partner, colleague and friend,” said the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 68,771.53 237 8.65%
2 JPMorgan 57,085.92 227 7.18%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 50,865.00 167 6.39%
4 Barclays 47,895.96 139 6.02%
5 Deutsche Bank 42,753.64 160 5.37%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 9,359.72 13 13.34%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 7,508.63 11 10.70%
3 Goldman Sachs 5,773.27 11 8.23%
4 Citi 4,606.54 14 6.57%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 3,259.14 12 4.64%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 2,546.04 12 11.63%
2 JPMorgan 1,646.29 9 7.52%
3 Credit Suisse 1,641.59 6 7.50%
4 Deutsche Bank 1,465.10 11 6.69%
5 Citi 1,285.41 7 5.87%