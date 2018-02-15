Watermark
Go to Asia edition

People Moves in Brief

Macquarie hiring for ABS push - Goldman structurer to launch Swiss biz - Barclays raids CS for electronic trading

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 15 Feb 2018

Macquarie looks to broaden US ABS footprint

Macquarie Group is seeking to hire a US ABS director for its credit markets team as it looks to grow its presence in US esoteric ABS sectors, including whole business, marketplace lending and renewable energy finance.

The move to expand its ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 64,390.57 217 8.71%
2 JPMorgan 54,328.98 213 7.35%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 47,786.32 155 6.47%
4 Barclays 43,518.03 123 5.89%
5 Goldman Sachs 39,790.19 103 5.38%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 7,370.54 10 13.13%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,754.50 10 10.25%
3 Goldman Sachs 4,806.06 9 8.56%
4 BNP Paribas 2,776.52 13 4.95%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 2,729.13 9 4.86%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 2,432.15 11 13.72%
2 Credit Suisse 1,641.59 6 9.26%
3 Deutsche Bank 1,378.60 9 7.78%
4 Citi 1,285.41 7 7.25%
5 UBS 1,255.79 5 7.09%