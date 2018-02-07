Watermark
Go to Asia edition
FIG

Banks sit out of 'quiet' Norwegian krone market

Supply of new debt in the Norweigan krone market has been 'much scarcer' at the start of 2018 than in previous years, with banks already well funded and with asset managers still awaiting a spike in green bond issuance.

  • By William Chambers
  • 07 Feb 2018

”Most of the frequent issuers such as financial institutions and banks have good liquidity at present, meaning there isn’t much demand for printing” said Erik Alsaker, head of credit trading at ‎SEB Merchant Banking.

“The last couple of weeks have been quiet for Norwegian krone, with some ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 3,128.28 15 6.40%
2 Natixis 3,028.38 12 6.20%
3 Credit Suisse 2,767.40 14 5.66%
4 HSBC 2,483.44 14 5.08%
5 UBS 2,483.43 13 5.08%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,504.04 40 7.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 15,465.95 60 7.53%
3 Morgan Stanley 14,985.44 43 7.29%
4 JPMorgan 13,722.05 46 6.68%
5 Barclays 11,609.95 43 5.65%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 14,393.29 52 11.68%
2 Morgan Stanley 12,868.83 33 10.44%
3 JPMorgan 12,104.07 34 9.82%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,741.11 30 9.52%
5 Citi 10,190.89 38 8.27%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 2,867.21 10 9.47%
2 UniCredit 2,350.27 9 7.76%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,033.71 8 6.72%
4 LBBW 1,908.57 8 6.30%
5 UBS 1,864.60 7 6.16%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UBS 2,355.83 6 25.50%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 2,031.40 2 21.99%
3 Barclays 505.57 3 5.47%
4 JPMorgan 490.48 3 5.31%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 439.82 3 4.76%