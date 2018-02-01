EM resilient in face of global equity sell-off

Watermark
The Institute of International Finance (IIF) on Monday reported $4bn of outflows from emerging market bond funds since January 30, but even in the face of a global equity sell-off, the asset class has been largely resilient — for now.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 12:00 PM

On Monday the S&P 500 dropped 4.1%, its biggest fall in six years. The Nikkei 225 index fell 5%. But the rout has not hit emerging market assets yet.

“There isn’t a huge amount of trading going through on the EM side, but if you look at ...

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 12,835.35 42 12.24%
2 HSBC 10,499.50 51 10.02%
3 Deutsche Bank 7,864.06 23 7.50%
4 JPMorgan 6,942.51 31 6.62%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 5,980.82 36 5.71%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 7,154.13 15 19.08%
2 HSBC 4,464.24 7 11.90%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,391.56 4 11.71%
4 JPMorgan 3,634.02 11 9.69%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,623.48 12 9.66%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 3,704.90 10 14.05%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 2,835.51 8 10.75%
3 HSBC 2,809.40 9 10.65%
4 JPMorgan 1,957.08 8 7.42%
5 Deutsche Bank 1,805.73 5 6.85%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 3,668.64 29 8.95%
2 UniCredit 3,440.98 25 8.40%
3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 3,156.55 13 7.70%
4 Credit Suisse 2,801.35 8 6.84%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,478.18 21 6.05%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 537.89 14 12.48%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 435.32 5 10.10%
3 JPMorgan 366.31 3 8.50%
4 Trust Investment Advisors 300.31 9 6.97%
5 Citi 280.89 2 6.52%