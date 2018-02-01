Watermark
Go to Asia edition

People Moves in Brief

Chinese bank to set up shop in London — Credit Suisse cuts in corps — Ross returns at Saxo

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 08:30 PM



SPD Bank to fire up London ops next week

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank is set to open its newly authorised UK branch for business next week, with initial plans for wholesale banking and vanilla securities trading.

SPD Bank will officially open for business from its London branch next ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 43,814.51 163 7.92%
2 JPMorgan 39,369.49 165 7.12%
3 Goldman Sachs 34,088.19 72 6.16%
4 Barclays 33,800.20 91 6.11%
5 HSBC 28,841.59 124 5.21%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,729.50 4 31.61%
2 BNP Paribas 1,243.82 5 6.86%
3 ING 1,140.87 4 6.29%
4 Citi 943.97 4 5.21%
5 UniCredit 874.74 4 4.83%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 1,785.39 6 16.36%
2 Credit Suisse 1,550.25 5 14.20%
3 UBS 1,090.80 4 9.99%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 544.17 4 4.99%
5 BNP Paribas 522.35 4 4.79%