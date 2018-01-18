Telefonica pushes Schuldschein market: Schuldschein market pushes back

A second price guidance announcement is unusual in the Schuldschein market, and recently deals have tended to be priced toward the tighter end of expectations.“Two or three years ago it was usual to price in the middle or upper end of the range,” said one investor. “But I ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.