HIG Capital taps direct lender for Beinbauer stake

HIG Capital has acquired a controlling stake in German manufacturing firm Beinbauer Group. The fund used financing from direct lender Beechbrook Capital, with both borrower and lender praising the flexibility of the evolving direct lending market.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 05:30 PM

Beechbrook lent a mezzanine loan to HIG, the €20bn private equity firm based in Miami, in a bespoke deal for the acquisition of a controlling stake in Beinbauer, which manufactures complex parts for commercial vehicles. The size of the loan was not disclosed.

