Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Alpha mandates leads for soft bullet covered bond

Alpha Bank has mandated leads for the third publicly syndicated Greek covered bond in three months. But in contrast to the first two deals, it has chosen a longer maturity with a soft bullet structure, instead of a conditional pass through.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 12:30 PM

Alpha Bank, which is rated Caa3/CCC+ with Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s, has mandated Barclays, Citi, Commerzbank, JP Morgan and  Natwest Markets to organise a roadshow across Europe starting on January 22.

The issuer is “contemplating a covered bond,” according to ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 2,220.67 8 6.42%
2 UniCredit 2,187.22 10 6.33%
3 UBS 2,159.55 11 6.25%
4 Credit Suisse 1,824.93 10 5.28%
5 Barclays 1,806.80 7 5.23%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,521.89 21 8.73%
2 JPMorgan 8,827.11 25 8.09%
3 Citi 8,297.39 26 7.61%
4 Barclays 8,194.24 16 7.51%
5 UBS 7,075.76 11 6.49%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,189.96 19 13.50%
2 JPMorgan 8,182.65 20 12.02%
3 Citi 7,477.94 20 10.98%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 6,724.12 7 9.88%
5 Goldman Sachs 5,078.25 17 7.46%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Natixis 2,071.95 7 9.04%
2 UBS 1,682.16 6 7.34%
3 UniCredit 1,662.07 7 7.25%
4 LBBW 1,541.66 6 6.73%
5 Deutsche Bank 1,380.66 4 6.02%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 1,031.57 1 27.24%
2 UBS 439.82 3 11.61%
3 Goldman Sachs 356.49 2 9.41%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 356.49 2 9.41%
5 Lloyds Banking Group 249.35 1 6.58%