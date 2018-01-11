Green and social to drive revamped DZ Bank in DCM

DZ recently unveiled two hires from Commerzbank will be joining its primary market operations. Christian Klocke, a FIG syndicate banker, will join the credit syndicate operation under Nicole Zorn, while Jenny Lale Petersen, an SSA origination banker, will join the SSA DCM effort.The bank may expand ...
