Green and social to drive revamped DZ Bank in DCM DZ Bank has overhauled its DCM operation, and plans to use its sustainable finance credentials to push for more international business, especially in SSAs and covered bonds. Former covered bond origination head Friedrich Luithlen is running the revamped team, which has broken down barriers between German and international origination.

