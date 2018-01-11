Watermark
Green and social to drive revamped DZ Bank in DCM

DZ Bank has overhauled its DCM operation, and plans to use its sustainable finance credentials to push for more international business, especially in SSAs and covered bonds. Former covered bond origination head Friedrich Luithlen is running the revamped team, which has broken down barriers between German and international origination.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 11 Jan 2018

DZ recently unveiled two hires from Commerzbank will be joining its primary market operations. Christian Klocke, a FIG syndicate banker, will join the credit syndicate operation under Nicole Zorn, while Jenny Lale Petersen, an SSA origination banker, will join the SSA DCM effort.

The bank may expand ...

