CBA hits euros as Aussie banks make flying start Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) was marketing a new senior bond in the euro market on Wednesday, following a fast start for Australian bank bond issuance in 2018.

The Australian bank's 10 year bond had initial price thoughts in the low 40bp over mid-swaps. A FIG syndicate banker away from the deal expected the deal to price at around 30bp. "It's hard to call fair value because a lot of these 10 year bonds are very ...