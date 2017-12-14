ECM Outlook Survey 2018

Sponsored content
Promoted By CGIF
Sponsored content
Promoted By Commerzbank
Sponsored content
Promoted By EIB
Want full access to GlobalCapital?
If you are new to GlobalCapital or you already subscribe to some of our channels you can still easily extend your access.
Take a trial to the entire site or subscribe online to see all our capital markets news, opinion and data sets.
Don't miss out!Free trial
Read the magazine on your mobile device
Apple: download here
Android: download here
Kindle: download here
Android: download here
Kindle: download here
Most Viewed: Equity
- CSRC gives nod to pilot programme for full H-share convertibility
- Pizza Hut's Indonesia owner eyes first half listing
- ECM: No assets? No problem, say Reit and Spac investors
- ECM: MiFID II — shake-up of research carries risks for capital raising
- GlobalCapital Asia regional capital markets awards 2017: the winners
Bank Profiles
Latest news by market and league table performance
Bond Comments
-
UniCredit EUR1bn 5.375% PNC7.5 AT1
-
Iceland EUR500m 0.5% Dec 22
-
LBBW EUR750m 0.2% Dec 21 senior green
-
Società Cattolica di Assicurazione €500m 4.25% Dec 47 tier two
-
Land NRW EUR2bn 0% Dec 22
-
ING Groep EUR1bn 1.375% Jan 28 senior holdco
-
Banco Comercial Português EUR300m 4.5% Dec 27 tier two
-
Unipol Gruppo EUR500m 3.5% Nov 27
-
Danske Bank EUR750m 0.25% Nov 22
-
Nordea Bank EUR750m 3.5% PNC03/25 AT1
-
National Australia Bank GBP250m 1.375% Jun 22
-
Republic of Nigeria USD3bn dual tranche 6.5% Nov 27 and 7.625% Nov 47
-
Bpifrance EUR500m 0.125% Nov 23
-
EDC USD1bn 2% Nov 20
-
Unédic EUR1.25bn 0.125% Nov 24
All International Bonds
|Rank
|Lead Manager
|Amount $m
|No of issues
|Share %
|1
|BNP Paribas
|2,701.77
|3
|8.21%
|2
|Barclays
|1,986.48
|7
|6.04%
|3
|Morgan Stanley
|1,873.81
|5
|5.70%
|4
|Citi
|1,681.28
|5
|5.11%
|5
|JPMorgan
|1,658.81
|6
|5.04%
Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA
|Rank
|Lead Manager
|Amount $m
|No of issues
|Share %
|1
|HSBC
|48,406.75
|213
|6.37%
|2
|BNP Paribas
|41,664.71
|240
|5.49%
|3
|Deutsche Bank
|39,902.77
|158
|5.25%
|4
|JPMorgan
|37,278.65
|134
|4.91%
|5
|SG Corporate & Investment Banking
|35,778.93
|185
|4.71%
Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance
|Rank
|Lead Manager
|Amount $m
|No of issues
|Share %
|1
|Zeus Capital Ltd
|47.44
|1
|49.46%
|1
|Liberum Capital Ltd
|47.44
|1
|49.46%
|3
|Brandon Hill Capital Ltd
|1.03
|1
|1.07%
|Subtotal
|95.91
|2
|100.00%
|Total
|95.91
|2
|100.00%