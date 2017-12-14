Watermark
Borrowers focus on dollars as ‘obvious place’ to start in 2018

Non-US financial institutions have favoured going to the dollar market for unsecured offerings in the first two days of the year, with Crédit Agricole looking to raise tier two capital in the currency on Wednesday.

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 01:00 PM

Crédit Agricole picked its own syndicate desk as sole bookrunner for a 15 year non-call 10 tier two transaction in the Reg S dollar market.

The French bank started pricing at 180bp area over Treasuries. There had been no further updates on pricing when GlobalCapital published.

Crédit ...

