Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Relief, but no MiFID II boom for Schuldschein

Whether the effects of MiFID II will reach the Schuldschein market is often discussed in Frankfurt. As collections of bilateral loans, Schuldscheine are exempt from the regulation — leading some to predict a boon for the asset class. But the optimism in some quarters is overdone.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 02 Jan 2018

The argument is straightforward, and often repeated. Borrowers, frustrated by the reams of regulations under MiFID II, will seek refuge in the cool oasis of the Schuldschein market.

A Schuldschein shares qualities of bonds and loans — in fact, depending on which arranging bank, a Schuldschein transaction can be ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 1,996.42 1 40.95%
2 Barclays 519.59 2 10.66%
3 UniCredit 281.40 1 5.77%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 281.40 1 5.77%
3 Lloyds Banking Group 281.40 1 5.77%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 48,406.75 213 6.39%
2 BNP Paribas 41,664.71 240 5.50%
3 Deutsche Bank 39,902.77 158 5.27%
4 JPMorgan 37,278.65 134 4.92%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 35,123.09 184 4.63%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP 0.68 1 50.00%
1 Peterhouse Corporate Finance Ltd 0.68 1 50.00%
Subtotal 1.35 1 100.00%
Total 1.35 1 100.00%