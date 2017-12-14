CNLP to boost 2020 bond to $300m

Joint global co-ordinators CCB International and Haitong International released final price guidance for the tap at 8% (the number) in the morning in Asia.The B2/—/B rated issuer plans to raise $100m on Friday, and will use the proceeds to repay some offshore debt and for general ...
