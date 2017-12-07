Aviva abandons UK Reit IPO due to insufficient demand The turn in investor sentiment against real estate investment trust IPOs was demonstrated again on Wednesday when Aviva Investors, one of the UK’s biggest commercial landlords, pulled its new fund due to a lack of demand.

Jefferies was bookrunner on the £200m IPO. It was the first time that Aviva Investors had attempted to create a Reit. "We would like to thank all the institutional investors and intermediary retail platforms who took the time to meet with management," said Renos Booth, head of ...