GlobalCapital Asia regional capital markets awards 2017: the winners

The results are below, organised by asset class. The full-write ups of the winners will be published in early January.
Our thanks to all those who took the time to discuss their business with us, and our congratulations to all the winners!
GLOBALCAPITAL ASIA REGIONAL CAPITAL MARKETS AWARDS 2017: LOANS
BEST INVESTMENT GRADE SYNDICATED LOAN
Alipay (Hong Kong) Holding’s $3.5bn dual-tranche loan
$2.175bn term loan due 2020 and $1.325bn revolver due 2020
Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners: ANZ, Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, DBS, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ING, JP Morgan, Mizuho and Morgan Stanley
Mandated lead arrangers: Deutsche Bank and Société Générale
Arranger: BNP Paribas
BEST HIGH YIELD SYNDICATED LOAN
Mu Sigma’s $394.3m three year term loan
Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners: Bank of Baroda, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered
Mandated lead arrangers: ANZ, BNP Paribas, ING, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank
Arranger: Siemens Bank
BEST LEVERAGED/ACQUISITION FINANCE AND BEST LOAN
Belle International’s HK$28bn ($3.6bn) dual tranche take-private loan
HK$21.5bn five year amortiser and a HK$6.5bn bridge loan
Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners: ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of China (Hong Kong), China Citic Bank Shenzhen branch, China Minsheng Banking Corp Hong Kong branch, China Merchants Bank, DBS, ICBC (Asia), Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Shanghai branch
Mandated lead arranger: Bank of China Macau
BEST LOANS HOUSE
Standard Chartered
GLOBALCAPITAL ASIA REGIONAL CAPITAL MARKETS AWARDS 2017: EQUITIES
BEST FOLLOW-ON/ ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD
Sale of Crown Resorts' stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment
$336.7m follow-on plus $840m share sale for swap unwind in May 2017, plus a $670m secondary sale in December 2016
Bookrunners: Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS
BEST EQUITY-LINKED DEAL
Shanghai International Port Group’s $1bn dual-tranche exchangeable bond in Postal Savings Bank of China
$500m 2021 EB and $500m 2022 EB
Bookrunner: Deutsche Bank
BEST IPO AND BEST ECM DEAL
ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co’s HK$13.7bn ($1.75bn) Hong Kong IPO
Sponsors, global co-ordinators, bookrunners and lead managers: CMB International, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and UBS
Bookrunners and lead managers: ABC International, BOC International, CICC, ICBC International, Morgan Stanley and Ping An of China Securities (Hong Kong)
Lead managers: Essence International, Futu5.com and Head & Shoulders Securities
BEST ECM HOUSE
Credit Suisse
GLOBALCAPITAL ASIA REGIONAL CAPITAL MARKETS AWARDS 2017: BONDS
BEST LOCAL CURRENCY BOND
Agricultural Development Bank of China’s Rmb16bn Bond Connect deal
Rmb5.5bn tranche due 2018, Rmb5.5bn portion due 2020 and Rmb5bn tranche due 2022
Global co-ordinators: Bank of China (Hong Kong) and Standard Chartered (Hong Kong)
Cross-border advisers: Agricultural Bank of China Hong Kong branch, ABCI Securities Company, Bank of Communications Hong Kong branch, BoCom International Securities, CCB (Asia), CCB International Securities, HSBC and ICBC (Asia)
BEST HIGH YIELD BOND
Azure Power Energy’s $500m 5.25 year green bond
Global co-ordinators: Barclays, HSBC and JP Morgan
Bookrunners: Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Société Générale
BEST FINANCIAL BOND
Postal Savings Bank of China’s $7.25bn Basel III-compliant additional tier one bond
Global co-ordinators: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CICC HK Securities, DBS, Goldman Sachs, Haitong International, HSBC, ICBC (Asia), JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS
Bookrunners and lead managers: ABC International, BOC International, CCB International, China Merchants Securities (HK), Citic CLSA Securities, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Huarong Financial, ICBC International, Ping An of China Securities (Hong Kong), SinoPac Securities (Asia) and Standard Chartered
BEST SSA BOND
The Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China’s $2bn dual-tranche bond
$1bn due 2022 and $1bn due 2027
Bookrunners and lead managers: Agricultural Bank of China Hong Kong branch, Bank of China, Bank of Communications Hong Kong branch, China Construction Bank (Asia), CICC, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ICBC International and Standard Chartered
BEST INVESTMENT GRADE BOND,
BEST PROJECT FINANCE DEAL AND
BEST BOND
Paiton Energy’s $2bn dual-tranche bond
$1.2bn tranche due 2030 and $800m portion due 2037
Global co-ordinators: Barclays and HSBC
Bookrunners: Citi, DBS and Deutsche Bank
Lead manager: SMBC Nikko Capital Markets
Co-managers: Mizuho Securities and Morgan Stanley
BEST G3 BOND HOUSE
BEST LOCAL CURRENCY BOND HOUSE
HSBC
BEST HIGH YIELD BOND HOUSE
Credit Suisse
GLOBALCAPITAL ASIA REGIONAL CAPITAL MARKETS AWARDS 2017: INVESTMENT BANK
BEST ASIAN INVESTMENT BANK
Haitong International Securities
BEST INVESTMENT BANK
Credit Suisse