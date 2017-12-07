GlobalCapital Asia regional capital markets awards 2017: the winners

The results are below, organised by asset class. The full-write ups of the winners will be published in early January.







GLOBALCAPITAL ASIA REGIONAL CAPITAL MARKETS AWARDS 2017: LOANS

BEST INVESTMENT GRADE SYNDICATED LOAN

Alipay (Hong Kong) Holding’s $3.5bn dual-tranche loan

$2.175bn term loan due 2020 and $1.325bn revolver due 2020

Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners: ANZ, Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, DBS, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ING, JP Morgan, Mizuho and Morgan Stanley

Mandated lead arrangers: Deutsche Bank and Société Générale

Arranger: BNP Paribas

BEST HIGH YIELD SYNDICATED LOAN

Mu Sigma’s $394.3m three year term loan

Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners: Bank of Baroda, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered

Mandated lead arrangers: ANZ, BNP Paribas, ING, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank

Arranger: Siemens Bank

BEST LEVERAGED/ACQUISITION FINANCE AND BEST LOAN

Belle International’s HK$28bn ($3.6bn) dual tranche take-private loan

HK$21.5bn five year amortiser and a HK$6.5bn bridge loan

Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners: ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of China (Hong Kong), China Citic Bank Shenzhen branch, China Minsheng Banking Corp Hong Kong branch, China Merchants Bank, DBS, ICBC (Asia), Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Shanghai branch

Mandated lead arranger: Bank of China Macau

BEST LOANS HOUSE

Standard Chartered





GLOBALCAPITAL ASIA REGIONAL CAPITAL MARKETS AWARDS 2017: EQUITIES

BEST FOLLOW-ON/ ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD

Sale of Crown Resorts' stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment

$336.7m follow-on plus $840m share sale for swap unwind in May 2017, plus a $670m secondary sale in December 2016

Bookrunners: Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS

BEST EQUITY-LINKED DEAL

Shanghai International Port Group’s $1bn dual-tranche exchangeable bond in Postal Savings Bank of China

$500m 2021 EB and $500m 2022 EB

Bookrunner: Deutsche Bank



BEST IPO AND BEST ECM DEAL

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co’s HK$13.7bn ($1.75bn) Hong Kong IPO

Sponsors, global co-ordinators, bookrunners and lead managers: CMB International, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and UBS

Bookrunners and lead managers: ABC International, BOC International, CICC, ICBC International, Morgan Stanley and Ping An of China Securities (Hong Kong)

Lead managers: Essence International, Futu5.com and Head & Shoulders Securities

BEST ECM HOUSE

Credit Suisse





GLOBALCAPITAL ASIA REGIONAL CAPITAL MARKETS AWARDS 2017: BONDS

BEST LOCAL CURRENCY BOND

Agricultural Development Bank of China’s Rmb16bn Bond Connect deal

Rmb5.5bn tranche due 2018, Rmb5.5bn portion due 2020 and Rmb5bn tranche due 2022

Global co-ordinators: Bank of China (Hong Kong) and Standard Chartered (Hong Kong)

Cross-border advisers: Agricultural Bank of China Hong Kong branch, ABCI Securities Company, Bank of Communications Hong Kong branch, BoCom International Securities, CCB (Asia), CCB International Securities, HSBC and ICBC (Asia)

BEST HIGH YIELD BOND

Azure Power Energy’s $500m 5.25 year green bond

Global co-ordinators: Barclays, HSBC and JP Morgan

Bookrunners: Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Société Générale

BEST FINANCIAL BOND

Postal Savings Bank of China’s $7.25bn Basel III-compliant additional tier one bond

Global co-ordinators: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CICC HK Securities, DBS, Goldman Sachs, Haitong International, HSBC, ICBC (Asia), JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS

Bookrunners and lead managers: ABC International, BOC International, CCB International, China Merchants Securities (HK), Citic CLSA Securities, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Huarong Financial, ICBC International, Ping An of China Securities (Hong Kong), SinoPac Securities (Asia) and Standard Chartered

BEST SSA BOND

The Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China’s $2bn dual-tranche bond

$1bn due 2022 and $1bn due 2027

Bookrunners and lead managers: Agricultural Bank of China Hong Kong branch, Bank of China, Bank of Communications Hong Kong branch, China Construction Bank (Asia), CICC, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ICBC International and Standard Chartered

BEST INVESTMENT GRADE BOND,

BEST PROJECT FINANCE DEAL AND

BEST BOND

Paiton Energy’s $2bn dual-tranche bond

$1.2bn tranche due 2030 and $800m portion due 2037

Global co-ordinators: Barclays and HSBC

Bookrunners: Citi, DBS and Deutsche Bank

Lead manager: SMBC Nikko Capital Markets

Co-managers: Mizuho Securities and Morgan Stanley

BEST G3 BOND HOUSE

BEST LOCAL CURRENCY BOND HOUSE

HSBC

BEST HIGH YIELD BOND HOUSE

Credit Suisse





GLOBALCAPITAL ASIA REGIONAL CAPITAL MARKETS AWARDS 2017: INVESTMENT BANK

BEST ASIAN INVESTMENT BANK

Haitong International Securities

BEST INVESTMENT BANK

Credit Suisse