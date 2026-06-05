Two comebacks and a pull-back: credit card ABS, insurance tier two and SSA bonds

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Two comebacks and a pull-back: credit card ABS, insurance tier two and SSA bonds

Ralph Sinclair
Tom HallFlynn Nicholls
June 05, 2026 03:53 pm

◆ Credit card ABS grows as securitization sets off for Barcelona ◆ What can scupper insurance tier two spree ◆ SSAs appear unwilling to test Treasury spread record

View of the Sagrada Familia spires and Barcelona city centre in the distance, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

A deal from Vanquis Bank, a securitization of credit card receivables, is the latest deal in a revival of an asset class that has been morinund since the 2008 financial crisis. We examine why this market is making a comeback now and what makes it different this time.

We also discuss our sister podcast, Another Fine Mezz's plans for a live show at next week's Global ABS event in Barcelona, which is the major industry gathering for the European securitization industry, and look ahead to the conference.

Insurance companies have been on a spree of tier two issuance lately. We explain why and discuss why investors might be reaching their limit and what issuers can do about it.

Finally, we return to a hot topic from last week's show — whether a public sector bond issuer can price a deal at a tighter yield than US Treasuries. It appears that there is some reticence among issuers to be the first, even though doing so would be a major milestone. We examine why that is and explain why it might still happen over the summer anyway.

Now read on:

One hand hold machine for cards white another hold dark card for paying money. Men stand at coffee machine
ABS Europe
Vanquis fuels bank-led credit card ABS comeback
Tom Hall, June 04, 2026
Cyprus, Limassol (Lemesos), Grand Carnival Parade held annually in March, Colourful Parade Participants
FIG
Insurer tier two parade begins to test investors' limits
Flynn Nicholls, June 04, 2026
Caesar Crossing the Rubicon 1875 by Adolphe Yvon
SSA
On the banks of the Rubicon: hopes for an SSA to price through Treasuries fade
Sarah Ainsworth, June 04, 2026
GC1960 Leader cartoon SSA.jpg
Leader
Pricing an SSA through Treasuries would be a warning not a trophy
Sarah Ainsworth, June 04, 2026

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GlobalCapital PodcastSSAFIGRegulatory CapitalEuropean Securitization
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Ralph Sinclair
Chief Product Officer GlobalCapital
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TH
Tom Hall
European securitization reporter
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Flynn Nicholls

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