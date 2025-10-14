You are invited: GlobalCapital CEEMEA market outlook survey for 2026

Emerging Markets

GlobalCapital
October 14, 2025 02:17 pm

We would welcome your feedback on the outlook for the CEEMEA market

GlobalCapital is once again surveying the CEEMEA market with 13 multiple choice questions to help form its outlook for 2026, as part of our forthcoming Review 2025|Outlook 2026 special report, which will be published in December.

The questions will only take a couple of minutes to complete, and your individual responses will be kept entirely confidential.

The deadline for responses is 1700 London time on Thursday, November 6.

https://survey.alchemer.eu/s3/90933388/CEEMEA-End-of-Year-Review-2025

We would very much welcome your feedback.

Many thanks,

GlobalCapital

GlobalCapital
