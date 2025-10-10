BlackRock on bonds: ride the tightening

This week, in an exclusive interview with world's largest investment manager, BlackRock, we discussed how much tighter credit spreads can go, what is driving it and how the company is adjusting to underlying shifts in relative value.

We also debated tech: whether digitalisation of the bond market is all it's cracked up to be for the buy-side and how BlackRock is using technology to find new economic signals to guide investment decisions — especially prevalent at a time when traditional sources, such as government publications, may be turning less representative and reliable.

We talked about all of this and more with Simon Blundell (pictured), BlackRock's co-head of global fixed income in EMEA. BlackRock is the world's largest investment firm, running $12.5tr of assets.