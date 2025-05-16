EBRD meets as Romania faces crunch moment and corp bonds lure FIG buyers

GlobalCapital was on the ground at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's Annual Meetings in London this week. We reveal what was discussed and decided, from the bank's capital situation and US involvement, to its support for Ukraine and beyond.

Meanwhile, Romania goes to the polls this weekend. Whoever wins the presidential election faces the challenge of bringing down a big deficit. As one of the emerging markets' biggest bond issuers, that may have repercussions for its credit.

Finally, we looked at the interplay between two different parts of the credit markets this week as US corporate issuers' stole European banks' thunder. We look ahead to how this will affect issuance to come.