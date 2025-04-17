Everyone has a capital markets strategy until they get punched in the face

GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings
Podcasts
GlobalCapital Podcast

Everyone has a capital markets strategy until they get punched in the face

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HaySarah AinsworthGeorge CollardFrank Jackman
April 17, 2025 06:13 PM

◆ Running a bond business in a crisis ◆ Bank issuers find their way back into the bond market ◆ Can frontier emerging market sovereigns fund themselves?

Mike Tyson vs. Frank Bruno for the WBA, WBC, IBF and lineal heavyweight championships. Tyson defeated Bruno by way of TKO in round five.25th February 1989

This was supposed to be a decent year for banks in the debt and equity capital markets. But the uncertainty generated by a chaotic US tariff policy has wrecked investment banks' ability to plan and operate in their markets.

We look at what is grinding the sell-side's gears and investigate how banks should navigate the volatility to meet their budgets.

One area of the bond market where issuance has been slow to resume since the US first announced its new tariffs is the senior unsecured FIG market. Issuers returned this week, so we took the opportunity to examine where FIG borrowers can raise debt capital from covered bonds all the way down to subordinated debt.

The yields on many frontier emerging market sovereign bonds have gapped higher this month to above the 10% level that many consider the beginning of the death zone for debt sustainability. We ask whether this has the makings of a debt crisis, or if issuers are well prepared to weather the storm.

Subscribe to GlobalCapital's Podcast

You can listen and subscribe for free on your favourite podcast platform including:

Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastEmerging MarketsFIGCovered BondsMarket NewsBank Strategy
RS
Ralph Sinclair
London Bureau Chief GlobalCapital
Contact
JH
Jon Hay
SA
Sarah Ainsworth
Deputy FIG editor
Contact
GC
George Collard
Senior Emerging Markets Reporter GlobalCapital
Contact
FJ
Frank Jackman
Covered Bond Editor
Contact

Related articles

Gift this article