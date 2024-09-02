Get this ABS party started

This week on Another Fine Mezz, the carnage well and truly began in European ABS with 11 deals in the market. European ABS reporter George Smith and host Tom Lemmon barely came up for air last week.

Issuer tactics will be interesting to observe from the sidelines, with many thinking that there's no reason to wait with demand so strong. However, George reckons that the US election won't create half as much panic as some syndicate desks assume.

Finally, the podcasting quartet was in mourning for it was the last episode with CLO reporter (and co-founder of the podcast) Victoria Thiele.

Although Victoria is definitely taking a six-week break, she may return in some capacity as a part-timer in October, so it's not all doom and gloom.

If it is to be her last show, there was fittingly humungous CLO news to honour the occasion as European CLO manager Fair Oaks became the first to successfully launch a CLO ETF in Europe. However, to Victoria's dismay, it is aimed at institutional investors and high net-worth individuals rather than millenials with a trading app.