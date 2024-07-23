Tap, tap, tap in the equity

Tom Lemmon was taking a well-earned break this week to play golf, but it seems his enthusiasm for the sport has spread to European ABS reporter, George Smith. Perhaps he was also inspired by the professionals at Troon this weekend in The Open.

Away from golf, it seems European CLO equity may be getting easier to sell too. It's not quite "gimme" distance but for the biggest players, it is starting to be a bigger feature in conversations, CLO reporter, Victoria Thiele said.

In European ABS, it was a delightful week for debut issuers with three out in the market for the first time. In 2024, there has been a notable increase in debut deals, in part because the market has been so treacherous in recent years. But it could also be a further sign that securitization is becoming a viable funding option once again.