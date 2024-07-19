The new big thing in ESG capital markets

ESG capital markets are undergoing another revolution. The UN is beckoning banks to police their corporate clients' transition to being part of the circular economy. But what is the circular economy and are other shapes available? How can banks put pressure on businesses to better manage resources? We explain all.

Turkey's bond issuers have absolutely obliterated the record for volume of bond issuance from the country this year. We discuss what led to this renaissance and what will affect supply and demand for Turkish bonds for the rest of the year.

The European CLO market is also running at a hectic place, with deal resets galore set to ruin everyone's summer holiday plans. We discover the interesting market dynamics at play that are driving such a busy spell.