A tale of two issuers: South Africa and Saudi Arabia
Ralph Sinclair
George CollardAtanas DinovFrank Jackman
May 31, 2024 02:49 PM

◆ Which banks sell in run-up to rate cuts ◆ South Africa election and the bond market ◆ Saudi Arabia leaves peers behind

Johannesburg, South Africa. 25th May, 2024. Supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) participate in the party's final rally ahead of the upcoming election in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 25, 2024. Credit: Zhang Yudong/Xinhua/Alamy Live News

Rates volatility returned to the European FIG market this week. We ask what credits investors are buying ahead of a key ECB monetary policy meeting, when it is expected to cut interest rates, and why.

South Africa's election this week was, at the time of writing, likely to result in the African National Congress losing its exclusive grip on power for the first time in 30 years. We discuss what that and the likely outcomes mean for the bond market.

As Saudi Arabia returned to the debt markets with another blockbuster sukuk, we examine just where the issuer sits in the debt capital markets and how it manages to keep investors keen when it has to raise so much compared to its peers.

